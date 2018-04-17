Bulldogs' Hutson lands first recruit and he's a big one: 7-foot-1 Assane Diouf

New Fresno State basketball coach Justin Hutson has received a commitment from 7-foot-1 center Assane Diouf from the DME Academy in Florida, who fits nicely into a roster that was in need of a true center with Terrell Carter II graduating and 2018 recruit Efe Odigie headed to Texas-El Paso after he was released from his scholarship.

Diouf, who is from Dakar, Senegal, also was recruited by Georgia Tech, Rutgers, Massachusetts, Rider and Coastal Carolina.

Under NCAA rules, Hutson is not allowed to comment on a recruit until a national letter of intent has been signed and validated. Diouf is expected to sign in the next few days.

Diouf and Samba Kane, both moved as teens from Senegal to Denver without their families to pursue their college basketball and education dreams, according to the Denver Post.

