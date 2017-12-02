Bulldogs have a monster basketball game at Long Beach State

While the Fresno State football team was fighting for the Mountain West championship Saturday in Boise, the Bulldogs men’s basketball team was rolling to a record-setting victory.
Fresno State won 106-70 at Long Beach State, the Bulldogs’ fourth straight win.
It’s the largest margin of victory in a Fresno State road win in school history. Fresno State hadn’t scored as many as 106 points since 1970, when it beat Alaska-Fairbanks 106-72.
Jaron Hopkins led the way with 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting. Deshon Taylor added 23, Jahmel Taylor 17, Ray Bowles 12 and Terrell Carter II 10.
Never miss a local story.
The Bulldogs dominated in rebounds (40-18), assists (18-9) and shot a torrid 61.3 percent from the field, including 10 of 20 on 3-pointers. Fresno State also maintained its keen eye at the free-throw line, making 20 of 22.
The 49ers (3-5) committed 17 turnovers (Fresno State had 16), but the Bulldogs took better advantage, scoring 25 points off turnovers compared with Long Beach State’s 12.
Fresno State (6-2) is home Tuesday against Cal State Bakersfield, which beat the Bulldogs last year.
Up next
CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD AT FRESNO STATE
- Tuesday: 7 p.m. at the Save Mart Center
- Records: Bulldogs 6-2, Roadrunners 4-4 pending Saturday night’s game against visiting Northern Arizona
- Of note: Fresno State lost 71-63 last year at Bakersfield, which went on to the NIT Final Four. Darrin Person Jr. out of Immanuel High is a freshman at Bakersfield but appears headed to a redshirt season. The Roadrunners boast three players from Mississippi, plus Mississippi State transfer Fallou Ndoye, a 6-11 reserve.
Comments