Fresno State’s Jaron Hopkins, seen in a game last season, scored 26 points on mostly high-percentage shots to lead the Bulldogs to a 106-70 victory at Long Beach State on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2017. Silvia Flores Fresno Bee file

Bulldogs have a monster basketball game at Long Beach State

Fresno Bee Staff

December 02, 2017 06:12 PM

While the Fresno State football team was fighting for the Mountain West championship Saturday in Boise, the Bulldogs men’s basketball team was rolling to a record-setting victory.

Fresno State won 106-70 at Long Beach State, the Bulldogs’ fourth straight win.

It’s the largest margin of victory in a Fresno State road win in school history. Fresno State hadn’t scored as many as 106 points since 1970, when it beat Alaska-Fairbanks 106-72.

Jaron Hopkins led the way with 26 points on 10-of-13 shooting. Deshon Taylor added 23, Jahmel Taylor 17, Ray Bowles 12 and Terrell Carter II 10.

The Bulldogs dominated in rebounds (40-18), assists (18-9) and shot a torrid 61.3 percent from the field, including 10 of 20 on 3-pointers. Fresno State also maintained its keen eye at the free-throw line, making 20 of 22.

The 49ers (3-5) committed 17 turnovers (Fresno State had 16), but the Bulldogs took better advantage, scoring 25 points off turnovers compared with Long Beach State’s 12.

Fresno State (6-2) is home Tuesday against Cal State Bakersfield, which beat the Bulldogs last year.

Up next

CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD AT FRESNO STATE

  • Tuesday: 7 p.m. at the Save Mart Center
  • Records: Bulldogs 6-2, Roadrunners 4-4 pending Saturday night’s game against visiting Northern Arizona
  • Of note: Fresno State lost 71-63 last year at Bakersfield, which went on to the NIT Final Four. Darrin Person Jr. out of Immanuel High is a freshman at Bakersfield but appears headed to a redshirt season. The Roadrunners boast three players from Mississippi, plus Mississippi State transfer Fallou Ndoye, a 6-11 reserve.

