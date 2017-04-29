Player of Year Darrin Person Jr. of Immanuel headlines All-Bee Boys Basketball team

1:06 Clovis West's Bre'yanna Sanders and Danae Marquez are The Bee's co-Girls Basketball Players of the Year Pause

0:46 Vaccines by the Numbers: A public health achievement

1:02 Wife of sailor on USS Vinson says 'some days are easier than other days'

1:10 Jerry Brown: Tooth fairy won't fix California roads, so we must pay

2:28 Injured baby during delivery leads to $33 million judgment

0:56 Bull rider Jarboe gets ready to ride at Clovis Rodeo

0:23 Accused shooting spree killer Kori Muhammad is mentally ill, his attorney says

0:55 The Bee's Mike Dunbar on Ann Coulter

1:34 Protestors erect a 'Wall of Shame' outside Rep. Valadao's Hanford office