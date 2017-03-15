Bulldogs fade away as plays go the other way in loss at TCU

Fresno State has fared well in the grind-it-out game, not only this season but the past two or three. The Bulldogs will muddy a game, try to take this or that or both away from their opponent and make every possession matter.
They were there again Wednesday at Texas Christian in the first-round matchup in the NIT but ran into trouble inside of nine minutes to play and could not recover, their season coming to an end with a 66-59 loss at Schollmaier Arena.
The Bulldogs (20-13) had come from 12 down in the first half and were in a possession game, the score tied at 47 when Jaron Hopkins and Cullen Russo stopped the Horned Frogs’ Alex Robinson on a drive to the basket. Hopkins deflected the shot, but the ball bounced right back to Robinson for a layup and with a foul a 3-point play.
Freshman Bryson Williams then missed at point-blank range at the other end and TCU (20-15) came down and scored off an offensive rebound by Kenrich Williams, one of 14 offensive rebounds for the Horned Frogs that led to 16 second-chance points.
Fresno State had the score tied and within less than one minute and on two plays, momentum had turned despite allowing TCU to hit 41.2 percent of its shots while coming up with 10 steals and forcing 19 turnovers.
The Horned Frogs in the second round will play the winner of a game between No. 1 Iowa and No. 8 South Dakota.
The Bulldogs, playing in a postseason tournament in back to back years for the first time since advancing to the NCAA Tournament in 2001 and ’01, were led by Deshon Taylor with 13 points and Hopkins added 12.
