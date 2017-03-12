Fresno State lands in NIT field, will open at Texas Christian

Fresno State, which went 20-12 and advanced to the semifinals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament, secured a spot in the NIT on Sunday.
The Bulldogs are the No. 5 seed in the Iowa quadrant and will play at No. 4 TCU at 5 p.m. Wednesday. It is the first time Fresno State has played in a postseason tournament in back-to-back years since going to the NCAA Tournament in 2000 and ’01. It will be playing in the NIT for the first time since 2007.
The top seed in the Bulldogs’ bracket is Iowa, followed by No. 2 Clemson and No. 3 Alabama. Richmond is the No. 6 seed, Oakland is No. 7 and South Dakota is No. 8.
Fresno State, which finished the regular season on a five-game winning streak, beat New Mexico in the quarterfinal round of the conference tournament before losing to Nevada.
The Wolf Pack won the title, beating Colorado State at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas for the conference’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.
Colorado State and Boise State from the Mountain West also will play in the NIT – the Rams will play Charleston and the Broncos will play Utah.
TCU (19-15) was 6-12 in the Big 12, ranking fifth in the conference in scoring offense (73.9 ppg) and sixth in scoring defense (70.3). The Horned Frogs are led by Vlad Brodziansky, who averaged 13.8 points per game.
