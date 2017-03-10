Wheels fall off in second half as Fresno State bows out of Mountain West tournament

Fresno State went from an 11-point halftime lead to a 10-point deficit in the stretch of 10 minutes Friday night and lost to Nevada 83-72, eliminating the Bulldogs from the Mountain West men’s basketball tournament.
The Bulldogs’ bid for a second straight conference tournament championship and automatic NCAA Tournament bid came up short in the semifinals.
Fresno State (20-12) had beaten conference regular-season champion Nevada (27-6) in both regular-season meetings.
And things looked good at halftime when the Bulldogs held a 32-21 lead. Fresno State was 18-2 this season when leading at halftime.
But a 13-0 Nevada run helped propel the Wolf Pack to a 52-42 lead with 9:17 left and Nevada remained comfortably ahead the rest of the way.
Now the Bulldogs await word next week whether it’ll be invited to a postseason tournament.
This story will be updated.
