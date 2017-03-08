Fresno State Basketball

March 8, 2017 11:29 PM

Fresno State women survive and reach Mountain West Tournament final

By Robert Kuwada

Las Vegas

The Fresno State women’s basketball team pulled off the improbable Wednesday night, playing in the semifinals of the Mountain West Tournament as a No. 7 seed up against a No. 3 in UNLV and for the third time in three nights.

In tight all the way, the Bulldogs emerged from a mess of a final five minutes all smiles with a 53-51 victory and berth in the championship game of the tournament after taking a lead with 1:04 remaining on a layup by Bego Faz Davalos.

From there, like the basketball that came before it, it was a matter of survival. Fresno State made only two baskets over the final 7:37 and UNLV made its final basket with 5:38 remaining, missing its final seven shots of the game.

The Bulldogs (17-14) are only the second No. 7 seed to make it to the title game, following New Mexico in 2012, and will play No. 4 Boise State. The Broncos knocked off top-seed Colorado State in the first semifinal.

