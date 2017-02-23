Bulldogs take important steps, winning at San Diego State and in Mountain West

At the defensive end, San Diego State is one of the best in the nation but it has not been that proficient at scoring for years. The jump shot, the 3-pointer – they are not always the best of friends for the Aztecs.
Fresno State made sure they didn’t get along Wednesday in a 63-55 victory at Viejas Arena, its first win at San Diego State since 1999.
The Bulldogs defended, particularly off ball screens. They finished possessions, rebounding to a plus-10 advantage. They gave up little around the rim – the Aztecs got only nine shots at a layup or a dunk, the fewest Fresno State has allowed in a Mountain West game this year.
Big win for us, easily one of the biggest we’ve had since I’ve been here.
Fresno State coach Rodney Terry
The Aztecs, who had hit 50.9 percent of their shots in a last-out win over UNLV, made just 18 of 52 against the Bulldogs including 4 of 19 beyond the 3-point line.
Couple that with 18 points from freshman Bryson Williams, 15 from Deshon Taylor and 11 from Jahmel Taylor and the Bulldogs had one satisfying victory.
“How about that?” coach Rodney Terry said, afterward. “Big win for us, easily one of the biggest we’ve had since I’ve been here.”
It also was one of the most provocative, extending a winning streak to three. There are two games to go in the regular season and a multitude of ways for the Bulldogs to improve their seeding for the Mountain West Conference Tournament in two weeks in Las Vegas.
The Bulldogs, who jumped from sixth into a tie for fourth with New Mexico, could climb as high as No. 2 with some help if they also win Tuesday at Boise State and on March 4 against UNLV.
San Diego State is now 62-6 in its last 68 games against teams from California and four of those losses are to the Bulldogs. The Aztecs won 47 in a row at one point, a streak that was snapped in 2015 by Fresno State.
A conference title is out of reach – Nevada or Colorado State, both 11-4, can win as many as 14 games or as few as 12; the Wolf Pack and Rams play on the final Saturday of the regular season. But with its two victories over Nevada, the Bulldogs are likely to hold a tiebreaker advantage over every team in the vicinity of a top-five seed that would guarantee a bye into the quarterfinals in Las Vegas.
Fresno State (17-11, 9-7) put the pieces together at the right time last season, winning six in a row to grab the No. 2 seed. It went on to win the conference tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2001.
“If we keep winning, we’ll get that first-round bye,” Deshon Taylor said.
The win at Viejas only adds to the plot.
San Diego State was 115-14 at home since the start of the 2009-10 season, its .891 winning percentage ranking ninth in the nation. It also was in its best six-game stretch of the season, going 5-1 including a victory over Nevada and a 70-67 win at Fresno State.
The Bulldogs were 4-9 on the road and 1-6 in conference road games, but kept everything together when the Aztecs made a run back from an 11-point deficit in the second half, closing to within 44-43 with 7:32 to go.
He was aggressive trying to score the ball inside for us. We needed an inside presence and he gave us that tonight. … This is one of the more physical front lines that he's going to go up against, with length. I though the responded well to it.
Fresno State coach Rodney Terry on Bryson Williams
“It was mostly us locking in on defense, locking in on ball screens, because their ball screens is the main part of their offense,” Deshon Taylor said. “We knew if we could stop that it would be hard for them to score.”
San Diego State (16-11, 8-7) hit two of its last 11 shots, nine from the perimeter. The Aztecs are ninth in the Mountain West in field-goal percentage and 11th and last at the 3-point line, were 11th and ninth last season, and ninth and eighth the year before that.
“They played better than us,” San Diego State guard Jeremy Hemsley said. “They did what they needed to do to win and it’s obvious that their game plan was to make us guard for half the shot clock and they did a good job of that.”
Said Terry: “I thought our guys were really connected in terms of what we were asking them to do from a defensively standpoint, an offensive standpoint.
“I though they really stayed the course and working the game. We knew we weren’t going to come in here and knock these guys right out. This is a good program, a good team and you know they’re going to make a run at home and you’re going to have to keep working the game. Our guys did a good job responding to that.”
Up next
FRESNO STATE AT BOISE STATE
- Tuesday: 7 p.m. at Taco Bell Arena (12,644)
- Records: Bulldogs 17-11, 9-7 Mountain West; Broncos 17-9, 10-5
- TV/radio: CBS Sports Network/KFIG (AM 940)
- Notable: The Broncos lost at Nevada 86-77 on Wednesday – both were 10-5 in the Mountain West going in, one back of Colorado State. Boise State is home Saturday against San Jose State, while the Bulldogs will have a few extra days to prepare. Nick Duncan and Chandler Hutchison led the Broncos with 19 points at Nevada. When the Bulldogs beat Boise State 89-80 at Save Mart Center on Jan. 14, they held Duncan to seven points and Hutchison to 14 and allowed the Broncos to hit just percent of their shots. Deshon Taylor led Fresno State, scoring 19.
FRESNO STATE 63, SAN DIEGO STATE 55
Fresno State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
B.Williams
30
8-11
2-6
6
2
18
Bittner
14
1-3
0-0
0
4
2
Hopkins
15
0-3
0-0
3
4
0
D.Taylor
39
2-7
9-9
3
2
15
P.Watson
30
4-9
0-2
7
3
9
J.Taylor
30
4-7
0-0
6
0
11
Russo
26
1-8
0-0
7
2
2
Carter
10
1-1
2-2
1
3
4
McWilliams
6
1-2
0-0
1
1
2
Totals
200
22-51
13-19
34
21
63
Percentages: FG .431, FT .684. 3-pointers: 6-15, .400 (J.Taylor 3-6, D.Taylor 2-3, P.Watson 1-4, Bittner 0-1, Russo 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 9 (13 PTS). Blocks: 4 (B.Williams 2, Carter, P.Watson). Turnovers: 9 (Hopkins 2, P.Watson 2, Bittner, Carter, D.Taylor, J.Taylor, Russo). Steals: 6 (Russo 4, D.Taylor, P.Watson). Technicals: Carter, 15:11 second.
San Diego State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Cheatham
19
0-3
0-0
4
2
0
Pope
31
4-13
3-4
6
3
11
Allen
34
4-6
4-5
3
5
13
Hemsley
32
5-9
1-2
2
2
13
Kell
32
4-11
1-2
2
1
9
Shrigley
21
0-3
0-0
3
0
0
Hoetzel
18
1-6
6-9
3
1
9
Izundu
10
0-0
0-0
1
2
0
D.Williams
2
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Narain
1
0-1
0-0
1
0
0
Totals
200
18-52
15-22
25
16
55
Percentages: FG .346, FT .682. 3-pointers: 4-19, .211 (Hemsley 2-4, Allen 1-1, Hoetzel 1-5, Narain 0-1, Pope 0-2, Shrigley 0-2, Kell 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 9 (11 PTS). Blocks: 5 (Izundu 2, Pope 2, Kell). Turnovers: 9 (Hemsley 3, Allen 2, Cheatham, Izundu, Kell, Pope). Steals: 4 (Allen 3, Shrigley). Technicals: None.
Fresno State
30
33
—
63
San Diego State
24
31
—
55
A — 12,029 (12,414).
