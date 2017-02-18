Bulldogs grind out critical win over New Mexico

It was a grind, right from the start. Fresno State and New Mexico lurched forward and back, stopped and started by a foul, a turnover, a play at the defensive end.
Momentum was a fleeting thing for the longest time, the largest lead for any team just four points. The score was tied 10 times. The lead changed hands 10 times.
The Bulldogs got a lead of five, and then Jahmel Taylor knocked down a 3-pointer off an assist by Jaron Hopkins with 11 minutes to go. From there they were able to make a stand in a 71-61 victory over the Lobos on Saturday afternoon at Save Mart Center.
Fresno State, under pressure down the stretch, just kept making plays, at both ends of the floor. New Mexico closed, shaving the lead down to three at one point.
But the Bulldogs continually attacked the rim, be it Deshon Taylor, Hopkins or Paul Watson. They made good use of Bryson Williams and Terrell Carter II in the paint. Of the Bulldogs’ 41 second-half points, 22 came in the lane and another 13 at the free-throw line.
They also kept the Lobos’ Elijah Brown from becoming a factor, limiting the junior guard to 11 points and no assists. Brown during the past seven games had averaged 23.6 points and 3.9 assists, but he was 4 of 12 overall and 1 of 6 beyond the 3-point line against the Bulldogs in a game where every possession was critical, even though both teams gave more than a few away.
Fresno State got Damien Jefferson and Obij Aget off the floor with early fouls, Jefferson picking up a second foul at the 16-minute mark and Aget a second at 13:40.
The Bulldogs (16-11, 8-7 Mountain West) found foul trouble of their own, with seven of their 11 turnovers in the first half on offensive fouls, and couldn’t get too far away.
They hit the half even, the score tied at 30. Fresno State had hit only 9 of 24 shots (37.5 percent) with those 11 turnovers, not the picture of efficiency.
But the Bulldogs continued to work the game and at the end were again peeking at life above the .500 mark in the conference with an eye on securing a top five seed for the conference tournament and first-round bye that comes with it.
New Mexico fell to 16-11 and 9-6.
Robert Kuwada: @rkuwada
Up next
FRESNO STATE AT SAN DIEGO STATE
- Wednesday: 8 p.m. at Viejas Arena (12,414)
- Records: Bulldogs 16-11, 8-7 Mountain West; Aztecs 15-10, 7-6
- TV/radio: CBS Sports Network/KFIG (AM 940)
- Notable: The Aztecs have won two in a row and 4 of 5 and play UNLV on Sunday with a good chance to extend that winning streak. The Rebels were 3-10 and tied with Utah State for 10th in the conference starting play Saturday. Trey Kell and Jeremy Hemsley scored 21 and 13 points for San Diego State in a 66-62 victory at Utah State on Wednesday, combining for 25 of the Aztecs’ final 28 points. They are leading the Aztecs in scoring at 14.4 and 14.1 points per game. Kell scored 22 when San Diego State won at Save Mart Center on Feb. 4, all in the second half. Kell was 0 of 2 in the first half, 7 of 11 in the second.
FRESNO STATE 71, NEW MEXICO 61
New Mexico
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
Aget
21
2-2
0-0
8
1
5
4
Brown
38
4-12
2-3
6
0
4
11
Harris
20
2-3
1-2
3
4
1
6
Jefferson
22
3-5
2-2
4
1
3
10
Logwood
35
6-15
2-4
5
2
1
14
Hunter
21
1-1
3-4
2
3
2
6
Kuiper
17
0-4
0-0
0
0
1
0
Furstinger
14
3-4
2-2
1
1
4
8
MacDougall
9
1-3
0-0
1
0
4
2
Uguak
3
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
0
Adams
--
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
0
Totals
200
22-49
12-17
30
13
25
61
Percentages: FG .449, FT .706. 3-pointers: 5-16, .313 (Jefferson 2-4, Harris 1-1, Hunter 1-1, Brown 1-6, Logwood 0-1, Kuiper 0-3). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 18 (0 PTS). Blocks: 5 (Aget 4, Kuiper). Turnovers: 18 (Brown 6, Logwood 5, Harris 2, Adams, Aget, Furstinger, Hunter, MacDougall). Steals: 7 (Brown, Furstinger, Harris, Hunter, Jefferson, Kuiper, Logwood). Technicals: None.
Fresno State
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
A
F
Pt
B.Williams
27
3-7
8-9
10
0
2
14
Bittner
21
1-2
0-0
6
2
1
3
Hopkins
22
7-13
1-3
3
2
3
15
D.Taylor
36
4-9
3-4
4
1
3
15
Watson
26
3-6
5-7
4
1
3
11
J.Taylor
27
1-2
0-0
2
2
1
3
Russo
19
2-4
0-0
3
2
4
4
Carter
13
0-5
4-9
1
0
1
4
McWilliams
9
1-4
0-1
0
0
0
2
Totals
200
22-52
21-33
33
10
18
71
Percentages: FG .423, FT .636. 3-pointers: 6-13, .462 (D.Taylor 4-5, Bittner 1-2, J.Taylor 1-2, Russo 0-1, Watson 0-1, McWilliams 0-2). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 15 (0 PTS). Blocks: 2 (B.Williams, J.Taylor). Turnovers: 15 (Watson 5, Hopkins 4, Russo 3, D.Taylor 2, Carter). Steals: 12 (Russo 4, Hopkins 2, Watson 2, Bittner, D.Taylor, J.Taylor, McWilliams). Technicals: None.
New Mexico
30
31
—
61
Fresno State
30
41
—
71
