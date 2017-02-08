With fouls and overtimes mounting, Bulldogs finally fall short at Wyoming

Fresno State and Wyoming went into overtime, then a second, then a third and then a fourth, and along the way the Bulldogs lost players. Jaron Hopkins went out after picking up a fifth foul and he was followed by Paul Watson, then Terrell Carter II and then Bryson Williams. Karachi Edo went down in the third overtime with a right ankle injury, landing awkwardly trying to corral a rebound.
Playing short, the Bulldogs were left in some bad match ups at the defensive end and down scorers at the offensive end, and after fighting back out of a hole in the first three overtimes they finally fell 102-100 at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyo.
The Bulldogs had the ball down three points with 3.5 seconds to go coming out of a timeout, but Wyoming denied a catch and anywhere near the 3-point line and Ryan Beddeo ended up in-bounding the ball from the sideline in front of their bench to Jahmel Taylor some 35 feet from the basket. The Cowboys immediately pounced, fouling to send Taylor to the free throw line where he could make one or two foul shots but not three.
Four players played 50 or more minutes in the game - the Bulldogs’ Deshon Taylor (55) and Jahmel Taylor (55) and the Cowboys’ Jasn McManamen (57) and Hayden Dalton (50).
The Bulldogs’ guard hit the first and missed the second on purpose so Fresno State could get a rebound and tip to tie the score, but Fresno State was called for a lane violation. By that point, though, the tallest players on the floor were 6-foot-6 guards Sam Bittner and Johnny McWilliams.
Fresno State (14-10, 6-6 in the MW) needed three foul shots by Deshon Taylor with two seconds to go to get to the second overtime, two foul shots with 18 seconds to go to get into the third overtime and a 3-pointer by Jahmel Taylor with 44 seconds remaining to get to the fourth overtime.
Deshon Taylor and Jahmel Taylor played 55 minutes, with Deshon Taylor leading the Bulldogs with 32 points, including 17 of 18 at the free throw line.
Stat of the game – The score was tied 16 times and there were 14 lead changes in the game and the Bulldogs actually led for 30:10 to 19:17 for Wyoming.
Notable – Edo’s status for the Bulldogs’ game at Colorado State on Saturday, Terry said, was still to be determined.
“At the moment it’s hard to say,” he said. “I don’t know what it is at the moment. Hopefully, he’s going to be OK. We’ll know more here soon.”
The Bulldogs are scheduled to bus to Fort Collins, Colo., on Thursday morning.
Quotable – Terry: “We said going into this game that everybody that traveled was going to have to be ready to play tonight and everybody got an opportunity. The guys that got in the game late, they practice extremely hard. They give us a great look every day, so you’re not afraid to put those guys in the game. Tonight we needed those guys to play a little for us and we knew we would. You come up here, you play at altitude, you’re going to need everybody to compete.”
Coming up – Playing short, the Bulldogs got some big minutes and big plays from their bench, but if Edo is to miss any time it is Watson, Carter and Williams who are going to have to take a step forward.
FRESNO STATE AT COLORADO STATE
- Wednesday: 1 p.m. at Moby Arena (8,745) in Fort Collins
- Records: Bulldogs , Mountain West; Rams 16-9, 8-4
- Webcast/radio: Mountain West Network (themwn.com)/KFIG (AM 940)
- Notable: The Rams will have an extra day to prep for the Bulldogs after dropping Utah State 69-52 on Tuesday, their second consectutive win and fifth in six games. Gian Clavell hit six shots from the 3-point line in scoring 24 points for Colorado State. Fresno State beat the Rams 78-57 on Jan. 18 at the Save Mart Center, with Deshon Taylor scoring 19 points, Jaron Hopkins 18 and Jahmel Taylor 15.
