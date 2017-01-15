Lineup change-up gets desired results, but where do Bulldogs go from here?

2:24 Sanger's perfect year comes to an end with loss against Serra Pause

3:13 Fresno State athletic director talks about abuse he endured as a child

1:02 Fresno protesters decry 'Obamacare' repeal promised by Republicans

1:39 Most babies should be exposed to peanuts earlier, according to new guidelines

1:25 KoJa Kitchen fuses Korean and Japanese fare

0:24 Do you recognize this vehicle vandal?

1:08 Fresno Unified superintendent Hanson moved from center seat of board meetings

0:30 Firefighters douse Highway 41 grass fire

0:42 Suspicious trailer fire burns proposed home for child molester