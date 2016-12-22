Rodney Terry finalizes Fresno State extension through 2021

Rodney Terry has agreed to a five-year contract extension with Fresno State.
The deal is retroactive to July 1, 2016, and runs through April 30, 2021.
Terry and Fresno State in May were close to signing the extension after he led the Bulldogs to 25 wins, the Mountain West tournament championship and their first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2001.
The extension was finalized Wednesday, Fresno State announced in a news release Thursday morning. Additional terms of the contract were not released.
“The hard work and integrity Coach Terry brings to the program every day is just one of the reasons this new contact was developed and executed,” Athletic Director Jim Bartko said in the release. “Rodney is an excellent game prep coach and knows the X’s and O’s; however, it is his development of these students into young men who will make a difference in our community that is a wonderful attribute that makes Coach Terry special. I look forward to more championships and postseason play under his leadership.”
Terry inherited a Bulldogs program that in 2010-11 finished 14-17 and seventh in the Western Athletic Conference and was in a tenuous position with its Academic Progress Rate score, has gradually improved the talent level in the program and results on and off the floor.
Since joining the Mountain West, the Bulldogs have improved their conference win total every year, going from 5-11 in 2012-13 to 9-9 in 2013-14 to 10-8 in 2014-15 and 13-5 in 2015-16.
“It is an incredible honor to be the head coach here at Fresno State and I’m very excited about what we have built,” Terry said in the release. “We’re really appreciative of the wonderful support we receive from our University and community. Dr. Castro has a vision for how academics and athletics are rising together at Fresno State, which is a further testament to how committed we are to winning on and off the court. We take great pride in how we represent the Valley.”
