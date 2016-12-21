Fresno State’s 5-star Aussie basketball recruit doesn’t make it into school

William McDowell-White, the 5-star guard from Australia and the top recruit in the Fresno State Bulldogs’ 2016 recruiting class, did not make it into school.
“He didn’t get what he needed to get from an academic standpoint,” said coach Rodney Terry, after the Bulldogs’ 75-63 loss at Oregon on Tuesday at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Ore. “If he had his grades, he’d be in school.”
McDowell-White had spent the fall semester at the Elite Educational Institute in Anaheim trying to complete required academic work to be accepted to Fresno State. The 6-foot-5 guard is likely to explore options in professional basketball, while the Bulldogs evaluate the midyear transfer market or carry an extra scholarship into the spring signing period.
We're fine. We’re a good team. We know we’re good already. I’m ecstatic with where we are. We just have to continue to build on it and get better.
Fresno State coach Rodney Terry
While McDowell-White would have been a significant piece to add at the start of Mountain West play, Terry has been pleased with the Bulldogs’ guard play through the first 12 games of the season.
Point guard Jaron Hopkins, who transferred to Fresno State from Colorado, is second on the team averaging 12.8 points per game and entering Tuesday was ranked third in the Mountain West with 3.7 assists per game and tied for fifth with a 50.4 field goal percentage.
Jahmel Taylor, a transfer from Washington, is one of the top 3-point shooters in the nation, has handled the point when Hopkins has been out of the game or Terry wants to give him some minutes off the ball.
“Those guys played in the Pac-12,” Terry said. “Those guys have both played at a high level. They’re both older players to begin with, so we expect those guys to be main guys. We’re fine. We’re a good team. We know we’re good already. I’m ecstatic with where we are. We just have to continue to build on it and get better.”
Robert Kuwada: @rkuwada
Comments