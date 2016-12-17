Fresno State falls on buzzer beater

Drea Toler hit a long jumper at the buzzer as UC Santa Barbara shocked Fresno State 50-49 in a nonconference women’s basketball game Friday night at Save Mart Center.
With the Gauchos trailing 49-48 with 7.3 seconds remaining, Toler took a swing pass from Onome Jemerigbe and pulled up for the game-winner to stun the Bulldogs before a crowd of 2,190.
The Bulldogs (6-4) had taken the lead with 21.4 seconds left when Bego Faz Davalos scored on a putback, pulling down an offensive rebound off a missed 3-pointer.
Faz Davalos scored a game-high 24 points to go with 10 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season.
Emilie Volk added 10 points and eight boards in her first game back since a concussion Dec. 4 at Washington.
Faz Davalos’ inside presence could only fuel Fresno State so far, with Santa Barbara concentrating on the 6-foot-3 center and employing a zone defense around her.
The Bulldogs hit 2 of 19 shots (10.5 percent) from 3-point range. The struggles continued at the free-throw line, where they made 3 of 11.
The Gauchos (3-7) snapped a five-game losing streak and were led by Toler’s 10 points. Sarah Porter added nine and four rebounds.
Stat of the night – 0 of 9 field-goal shooting for Fresno State starting shooting guard and team captain Tory Jacobs, including 0 of 5 from beyond the arc. Jacobs, a redshirt sophomore transfer from Minnesota, has struggled to find consistency. She finished with one point against the Gauchos, making the second of two free throws.
Quote of the night – “I didn’t think we shot all that great. We shot 50 percent from the 3 at University of Pacific and we shot 10 percent from the 3 tonight. We shot 27 percent (3 of 11) from the free-throw line and we lost by 1. I don’t know if there’s much more you can say about it. It’s just unfortunate and we had a chance to win.” – Fresno State coach Jaime White
More on this later – Entering Friday, the Bulldogs were 5-0 when holding opponents below 60 points and 6-0 when shooting from 39 percent to 49 percent from the field. Fresno State held the Gauchos to 50, but couldn’t find a rhythm offensively.
Angel Moreno: 559-441-6401, @anhelllll
Up next
FRESNO STATE VS. WEBER STATE
- Monday: 11 a.m. at Dee Events Center in Ogden, Utah
- Records: Bulldogs 6-4, Wildcats 6-3 (play Saturday vs. Utah)
- Webcast: Big Sky Network (watchbigsky.com)
Comments