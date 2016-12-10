Bulldogs make quick work of Cal Poly, questions about facing zone

Cal Poly, a matchup zone, the Fresno State Bulldogs had no trouble with any of it on Saturday, their efficiency in a 73-59 men’s basketball victory at the Save Mart Center bordering on the absurd.
The Bulldogs still hit 58.8 percent of their shots, 70.8 percent in the second half when they pushed a lead to 26 points with 9:01 to go, all of it punctuated by a breakaway between the legs dunk by Cullen Russo. Making the shooting percentage all the more amazing, Fresno State missed eight shots in the paint including five layups in the first half.
Up 30-23 at the half, Fresno State (6-3) came out and hit nine of its first 10 shots, the first two by point guard Jaron Hopkins on a short jumper and a drive. Paul Watson then knocked down a 3-pointer, Russo got free and dunked, Terrell Carter II scored in the paint and Jahmel Taylor hit a three, part of a 6-of-6 afternoon including 5 of 5 on 3-pointers.
With Watson rendering Kyle Toth, the Mustangs’ leading scorer, irrelevant to the proceedings, Cal Poly (5-5) couldn’t keep up.
The 6-foot-2 Toth, shadowed by the longer 6-7 Watson, got off only two shots.
Taylor led the Bulldogs with 17 points, Watson had 13, Russo 12 and Hopkins and Carter both added 10.
