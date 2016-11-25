Fresno State’s Jahmel Taylor zone fuels road victory at Oregon State

For the longest time Friday night, Fresno State fumbled around at the offensive end. Up against a zone for the first time this season, the Bulldogs played tentatively, the basketball floating almost aimlessly around the perimeter. For a stretch of almost 11 minutes in the first half, they made just one basket. For almost 15 minutes, they made only two.
But late in the first half, Jahmel Taylor put some decisiveness into the equation, knocking down four 3-pointers in a row to kick start the offense and help build enough of a lead to hang on for a 63-58 victory over Oregon State on Saturday at Gill Coliseum in Corvallis.
Fresno State (3-2) hit seven of its first 12 shots in the second half after making only 34.6 percent, building a lead that hit 15 points in snapping a nine-game losing streak against teams from the Pac-12 including a loss to Utah last season in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament.
When Taylor knocked down his first shot in the second half, another three, he had a career-high in scoring as well as 20 of the Bulldogs’ first 30 points. He finished with 21points and four assists. This season, he has hit 16 of 28 shots from the 3-point line, 57.1 percent.
The Bulldogs attacked Oregon State’s zone much more efficiently at the start of the second half but hit a lull and the Beavers (2-4) were able to capitalize behind Tres Tinkle, who scored 31 points and had 10 rebounds.
Oregon State cut the Bulldogs’ lead to just three points with 28 seconds remaining, but Paul Watson hit a pair of free throws and the Beavers missed three shots from the 3-point line in the final 12 seconds.
Robert Kuwada: @rkuwada
Up next
FRESNO STATE VS. MENLO COLLEGE
- Wednesday: 5 p.m. at Save Mart Center (9,604)
- Records: Bulldogs 2-2, Oaks 5-3
- Radio: KFIG (AM 940)/KGST (AM 1600)
