Fresno State softball team routs Boise State for second straight day

2:30 Stephen Shelley, 'just a guy who loves to help people,' still fighting after tumor treatment Pause

0:55 One killed, two others injured in southeast Fresno shooting

2:23 Clovis West lands in Southern California Regional final

1:42 Suds, grooves, and bites draw fans to FresYes Fest in downtown Fresno

2:36 Movie trailer: "Life"

1:18 'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired

1:33 Tulare residents react to the big week of news involving their congressman

1:17 Apartment complex in Oakhurst floods

1:42 Four-year careers at finish line for Danae Marquez and three others at Clovis West