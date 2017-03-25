Fresno State softball team routs Boise State for second straight day

The Fresno State softball team might have entered the weekend tied with Boise State atop the Mountain West standings.
But the Bulldogs continue to prove just how much distance there is between them and the Broncos.
Miranda Rohleder smacked an inside-the-park home run and Savannah McHellon scattered five hits and two walks in a complete game as Fresno State beat Boise State 8-2 on Saturday and clinched the Mountain West series at Margie Wright Diamond.
7-1 Fresno State’s record over its past eight games
Fresno State (22-10, 4-1) has won seven of its past eight and will go for the series sweep over Boise State (20-9, 2-3) on Sunday. First pitch is 11 a.m.
The Bulldogs generated just three hits but took advantage of nine walks from the Broncos. Boise State also walked nine in the series opener Friday – a 9-0 Fresno State victory in five innings.
McHellon struck out five.
Up next
BOISE STATE AT FRESNO STATE
- Series: 11 a.m Sunday at Margie Wright Diamond
- Records: Bulldogs 22-10, 4-1 Mountain West; Broncos 20-9, 2-3
- Radio: KFPT (AM 790)
- Of note: The Bulldogs have won seven of their past eight and will go for the three-game series sweep Sunday.
Comments