Bulldogs retire jersey number of longtime great Satoshi ‘Fibber’ Hirayama

Fresno State baseball honored one of its greatest global ambassadors to the sport Monday.
The Bulldogs retired the No. 3 jersey of former catcher Satoshi “Fibber” Hirayama before the series finale against Oregon at Beiden Field and Bob Bennett Stadium.
The time of the ceremony was ripe, coming three days after Hirayama’s 87th birthday and one day removed from the United States’ Day of Remembrance. It marked the 75th anniversary of the executive order that led to the internment of more than 120,000 Japanese Americans during World War II.
While one of the darkest periods in American history, the Japanese internment produced one of the brightest figures in Fresno State sports.
Hirayama was a two-sport star for the Bulldogs, playing running back for the football team and catcher for the baseball team. After Fresno State, he signed to play baseball with the St. Louis Browns but his pro career was cut short after being drafted into the military.
After two years of service, Fibber took his talents to Japan where he was a two-time all-star for the Hiroshima Carp.
He was a lifelong athlete and he owed it all to history, turning a tragedy into triumph.
“I remember my dad being scared. I remember that we were in this one little apartment which had one pot-belly stove in it. I can remember the sand storms that used to come through and we couldn’t see the barracks.”
The bad experiences went well beyond the barbed-wire fences at the Poston, Ariz., War Relocation Center.
Fibber was a part of our greatness. 75 years ago yesterday, our life changed but he never stopped. This number will be retired forever in perpetuity in honor of Hirayama.
Fresno State Director of Athletics Jim Bartko, on the jersey retirement of Satoshi “Fibber” Hirayama
“When I went out (of camp), my brother was working in a cabbage plant in Colorado. I went out there and when I got on the train, there was nothing but soldiers and it scared me to death,” Hirayama said. “I couldn’t even talk, which is not like me.”
Hirayama found comradeship when he returned home to the San Joaquin Valley.
“I’ll never forget coming back to Exeter, coming back to school and six of my dear friends were still friends when I got back. They took really good care of me because the word ‘Jap’ I heard quite often. You know, ‘get the Jap back to camp’ or whatever. And my friends, they all stood up for me and I’ll never forget that. They were wonderful,” he said.
Hirayama received the same friendship from teammates and coaches at Fresno State, including the late Pete Beiden.
“It was fun playing under Pete Beiden. I really enjoyed him. The thing about Pete was he was such a regular person.”
That was just the beginning of a series of unforgettable memories during his years at Fresno State.
He set school records for most stolen bases in a single game (5), season (36, 1951) and career (71). The first one still stands, while the other two were later broken by future major leaguer Tom Goodwin.
Hirayama remembers leading the Bulldogs to their first NCAA berth as a senior in 1952, but his most cherished memory was being a part of the 1951 team that finished with a 36-4 overall record.
Not too far below will be Monday’s ceremony, as Hirayama’s name and number will be etched forever on the retirement wall overlooking Bob Bennett Stadium.
“I don’t think about these bad things any more because you can only go so far with something like that. But with good memories like tonight. I’ll never forget this. It’s really a thrill.”
Bulldogs split series – Fresno State fell 3-2 to the Ducks in Monday’s series finale and split the four-game series. Scott Silva drove in both runs on a single in the first and double in the third, but the Bulldogs fell stagnant thereafter. Tied 2-2 in the fifth, Oregon (2-2) went in front on Jake Bennett’s RBI single up the middle. Right-handed pitcher J.J. Santa Cruz was tagged for the loss, giving up one run on one hit in his only inning in relief. The Bulldogs (2-2) remain at home, hosting UC Riverside in a three-game series beginning Friday.
Angel Moreno: 559-441-6401, @anhelllll
