Fresno State favored for Mountain West softball title three-peat

Fresno State is favored to win a third straight Mountain West softball championship, named the narrow choice Tuesday in a vote of the conference’s nine coaches.
The Bulldogs earned four first-place votes and 59 total points to edge San Diego State (three firsts, 57 points) and San Jose State (two firsts, 55 points).
Fresno State, under first-year coach Linda Garza, returns five starters and 13 letterwinners in all after going 42-12-1 overall and 22-1 in the Mountain West. The returning cast includes Mountain West Player of the Year Kierra Willis (.345, 11 HRs, 45 RBIs) along with first-team All-Conference honoree Lindsey Willmon (.363 12 HRs, 48 RBIs).
San Diego State returns seven starters and 15 letterwinners, according to a conference news release. San Jose State has four starters and 15 letterwinners back from last season.
The 2017 softball season gets under way Feb. 9. Fresno State opens a day later, playing Indiana and Oregon at Arizona State’s Kajikawa Classic in Tempe.
Mountain West Preseason Softball Poll
Predicted order of finish for the 2017 Mountain West softball season, based on voting by the conference’s nine coaches. with first-place votes in parentheses and total points.
1.
Fresno State (4)
59
2.
San Diego State (3)
57
3.
San Jose State (2)
55
4.
Utah State
33
5.
Nevada
32
6.
Colorado State
27
UNLV
27
8.
New Mexico
26
9.
Boise State
8
2017 Fresno State softball schedule
- Feb. 10 Indiana, 8 a.m. in Tempe, Ariz.@
- Feb. 10 Oregon, 10:45 a.m. in Tempe, Ariz.@
- Feb. 11 Purdue, 11:15 a.m. in Tempe, Ariz.@
- Feb. 11 San Diego, 2 p.m. in Tempe, Ariz.@
- Feb. 12 Stanford, 10:45 a.m. in Tempe, Ariz.@
- Feb. 16 Mississippi State, 8 a.m. in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico#
- Feb. 16 Florida Gulf Coast, 11 a.m. in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico#
- Feb. 17 Florida Gulf Coast, 2 p.m. in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico#
- Feb. 18 Cal State Fullerton, 9:45 a.m. in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico#
- Feb. 19 Texas Tech, 7 a.m. in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico#
- Feb. 23 Cal Poly, 7 p.m. at Margie Wright Diamond%
- Feb. 24 Minnesota, 5:30 p.m. at Margie Wright Diamond%
- Feb. 25 UC Davis, 5:30 p.m. at Margie Wright Diamond%
- Feb. 25 Idaho State, 8 p.m. at Margie Wright Diamond%
- Feb. 26 Cal Poly, 11:30 a.m. at Margie Wright Diamond%
- Feb. 26 UC Davis, 2:30 p.m. at Margie Wright Diamond%
- March 2 Long Beach State, 12:30 p.m. in Fullerton^
- March 2 Iowa, 3 p.m. in Fullerton^
- March 3 Indiana, 8 p.m. in Fullerton^
- March 4 Northwestern, 9:30 a.m. in Fullerton^
- March 4 Washington, 12:30 p.m. in Fullerton^
- March 10 Brigham Young 2:30 p.m. at Margie Wright Diamond+
- March 10 Oregon State, 5:30 p.m. at Margie Wright Diamond+
- March 11 Brigham Young, 3:30 p.m. at Margie Wright Diamond+
- March 11 Oregon State, 6 p.m. at Margie Wright Diamond+
- March 12 Sacramento State, 11:30 a.m. at Margie Wright Diamond+
- March 17 at San Diego State, 6 p.m.*
- March 18 at San Diego State, 6 p.m.*
- March 19 at San Diego State, noon*
- March 21 Cal State Bakersfield, 6 p.m. at Margie Wright Diamond
- March 24 vs. Boise State, 6 p.m. at Margie Wright Diamond*
- March 25 vs. Boise State, 6 p.m. at Margie Wright Diamond*
- March 26 vs. Boise State, noon at Margie Wright Diamond*
- March 29 vs. Pacific, 6 p.m. at Margie Wright Diamond
- March 31 vs. Nevada, 6 p.m. at Margie Wright Diamond*
- April 1 vs. Nevada, 6 p.m. at Margie Wright Diamond*
- April 2 vs. Nevada, noon at Margie Wright Diamond*
- April 7 at Utah State, 2 p.m.*
- April 8 at Utah State, 2 p.m.*
- April 9 at Utah State, 11 a.m.*
- April 13 at Santa Clara, 6 p.m.
- April 14 at Cal, 4 p.m.
- April 15 at Cal, 1 p.m.
- April 19 at UC Santa Barbara, 3 p.m.
- April 21 vs. San Jose State, 6 p.m. at Margie Wright Diamond*
- April 22 vs. San Jose State, 6 p.m. at Margie Wright Diamond*
- April 23 vs. San Jose State, noon at Margie Wright Diamond*
- April 28 at UNLV, 6 p.m.*
- April 29 at UNLV, 4 p.m.*
- April 30 at UNLV, noon*
- May 5 vs. New Mexico, 6 p.m. at Margie Wright Diamond*
- May 6 vs. New Mexico, 6 p.m. at Margie Wright Diamond*
- May 7 vs. New Mexico, noon at Margie Wright Diamond*
- May 11 at Colorado State, 3 p.m.*
- May 12 at Colorado State, 3 p.m.*
- May 13 at Colorado State, 11 a.m.*
@ASU KAJIKAWA CLASSIC
#PUERTO VALLARTA COLLEGE CHALLENGE
%BULLDOG CLASSIC
^CSUF JUDI GARMAN CLASSIC
+FRESNO STATE INVITATIONAL
*MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE
