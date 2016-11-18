Fresno State women blow double-digit lead in loss to Northridge

The Fresno State women’s basketball team led by as many as 18 points late in the second quarter, but a sloppy second half saw Cal State Northridge come back to win 61-57 in Friday’s nonconference game at Save Mart Center.
It was the Bulldogs’ (1-2) first loss to the Matadors (2-1) since 1975, entering Friday having won 15 in a row while leading the all-time series 21-4.
Northridge erased the deficit on an 21-5 scoring run in the fourth quarter that was fueled by 3-pointers from Hayley Tanabe, Cheyenne Allen, Tessa Boagni and Serafina Maulupe.
Tanabe and Maulupe led the Matadors with 14 and 13 points, respectively, while center Channon Fluker added 12 points and pulled down a game-high 19 rebounds off the bench.
Fresno State junior center Bego Faz Davalos had a triple-double with 18 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks. Tory Jacobs added 10 points and a team-high four assists.
Stat of the night – 5 of 6 (83.3 percent) 3-pointers made by the Matadors in the fourth quarter, including four in a run that fueled their 21-5 scoring run to beat the Bulldogs. It was turnaround from the first half for Northriedge, which had made just 1 of 12 from range in the first two quarters.
Quote of the night – “The only thing we need to panic about is that we need to panic that we maybe need to work harder, that we need to pay more attention, and make sure that if we lose games, we’re losing because somebody outplayed us and that we didn’t lose an 18-point lead. That’s hard to swallow. It’s hard to think (Northridge) is that much better than us. Of course, they played a good second half, but it’s hard for me to think that we shouldn’t have won that game. And with everything we have, we should’ve won that game.” – Bulldogs coach Jaime White.
More on this later – For the second game in a row, the Bulldogs were the smaller and shorter team on the court, a problem White and her staff aim to have sorted out as the season continues. “We were outsized – we have to do something about that,” White said. “We either have to play two bigger kids at the same time, or figure that out because that’s just logistics.”
Up next
FRESNO STATE AT LOYOLA MARYMOUNT THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT
- Nov. 25: vs. Belmont, noon
- Nov. 26: vs. UC Irvine, 1 p.m.
- Records: Bulldogs 1-2, Bruins 1-2, Anteaters 0-3
- Webcast/radio: Mountain West Network (themwc.com)
