Poor-shooting Fresno State women can’t keep up with Utah

2:06 Fresno State adjusts to Jeff Tedford hiring Pause

1:19 Fresno State men's basketball vs UTSA

2:11 Jeff Tedford says he's ready to take charge of Fresno State football

0:48 Jeff Tedford is the new Fresno State head coach

1:58 Fresno State men's basketball prepares for season opener

2:22 Fresno State considering a new quarterback against Colorado State

3:40 Highlights as Fresno State takes on Air Force in post-Tim DeRuyter era

1:34 Fresno State tailgaters say the next coach should be ...

4:15 These old 'Dogs show there's still plenty of go in their halftime show

0:41 Pat Hill urges fans to attend Fresno State game