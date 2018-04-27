This busy mom fought off depression by working out. Now she’s in a fitness competition

Physical trainer and fitness enthusiast Lore Ceballos has heard plenty of reasons why some people can’t get in shape.
Too hard. Too much work.
Ceballos, who will compete in the 25th annual Fresno Classic competition on Saturday at the Fresno Convention Center, is familiar with those excuses because she used to think the same way, too.
She had even more concerns because Ceballos, 32, never worked out before until three years ago, and she didn’t have much of an athletic background growing up.
“I was scared,” said Ceballos, who lives in Tulare. “It’s intimidating. I wouldn’t know what I’m doing.
“I knew I needed to start working out to get in shape. I didn’t feel good. I didn’t feel healthy. But I didn’t know where to begin and how to get started.”
Being a wife and mother of two children further complicated Ceballos’ desire to get fit.
She’d become so busy particularly with taking care of her kids, Ceballos never carved out any “me time.” And as much much as she loved spending her days feeding, cleaning and entertaining her kids, it didn’t completely fulfill her.
“I was a stay-at-home mom,” Ceballos said. “And I was falling into depression.
“I barely ever left the house. I started to become antisocial.”
Then three years ago, Ceballos decided she’d had enough and found spots in her day that she could go to a gym.
She’d seen an ad to work out at Ripped by Rivas in Visalia and decided to go after dropping off her children at school.
There, she learned different workout routines, what to eat, when to eat and how much to eat, as well as how to get in shape in increments and stages.
Because as anyone who’s ever worked out knows, toned arms and a six pack don’t happen after one workout.
“The personal trainers there were telling me what to do, they push you,” Ceballos said. “I didn’t feel like I was at other people’s level. But they make you feel comfortable.”
Ceballos lost 30 pounds in the first three months, sticking to a routine that consists of working out from 60 to 90 minutes a day, four to six times a week, and eating light meals every three hours, up to six times a day.
Ceballos’ hard work and commitment can be seen in her body’s transformation – toned all around “but not too muscular and bulky.”
“I didn’t want to walk around looking bigger than my husband,” Ceballos joked.
Her confidence and overall mental state also improved.
“Working out, it helped me get out of a really dark place,” Ceballos said. “I just found it fun and inspiring. Even the hard workouts, I enjoy the challenge.
“It’s part of my life now. I wouldn’t know what to do without it.”
At the Fresno Classic, Ceballos will compete in the bikini open division, which judges participants on their body’s tone, conditioning and muscle leanness.
For those who prefer more muscle, women also have the figure division and physique division (biggest muscles).
The event, restricted to amateurs, is expected to draw approximately 300 participants and about 3,000 fans. In all, there are 19 divisions and the event serves as a qualifier for the national competition this summer in Las Vegas.
“It’s a great atmosphere,” said George Jackson, one of the event organizers. “It really motivates people.”
Ceballos competed in the Fresno Classic two years ago.
She got last place.
Her trainer, Sal Rivas, cautioned Ceballos prior to the event that she might not do well because it was her first competition. But he encouraged her to continue participating in fitness competitions.
Four weeks later, Ceballos took third in a national qualifier in San Francisco. And at nationals last July, she took 14th out of about 50 women.
“There’s a reason why I’m coming back to the Fresno Classic,” Ceballos said. “I want to try my best and look my best.
“And I kind of want to redeem myself.”
Bryant-Jon Anteola: 559-441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
