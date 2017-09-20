It’s the perfect surfer wave – in the middle of nowhere and 100 miles from any ocean

More Videos 1:32 In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves Pause 1:48 GoPro captures dog's mischievous journey around Providence Park during Portland Timbers game 1:02 Big changes are underway in the Tower District 1:22 Firefighters tackle Mission Fire near North Fork on the ground and in the air 1:47 Fuerte terremoto de magnitud 7.1 en México / 7.1 magnitude earthquake rocks Central México 1:38 Fresno County deputies investigating dead of infant 0:26 Man detained after shooting in southwest Fresno 1:09 After 50 years, portions of Fulton Street are open to traffic. Here's what it's like. 2:05 Amy Purdy inspires at annual Women's Conference 2:27 Fresno County Office of Education’s sex educator tells why teens need help making responsible decisions Video Link copy Embed Code copy

In the middle of an alfalfa field, Surf Ranch lures world-class riders to world-class waves Champion surfers and members of the World Surf League came to Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif. Tuesday to watch and surf on waves created by a state-of-the-art machine that produces the perfect wave every time in its 2,000-foot-long pond. Lew Griswold The Fresno Bee and World Surf League

