Did Valley pro boxer Jose Ramirez pick up his 20th win?

Make it 20-0 for Valley pro boxer Jose Ramirez.
Ramirez continued his dominance with a second round technical knockout over Jake Giuriceo due to a bad cut in a scheduled 10-round super lightweight bout at the Reno Convention Center on Friday.
Time of the stoppage was 2:10.
.@RAMIREZBOXING .@RAMIREZBOXING: "It was an honor to fight and win on #cindodemayo." pic.twitter.com/lC8YNvirCy— Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 6, 2017
The knockout is Ramirez’s 15th knockout, who is No. 5 in the World Boxing Council list of super lightweight contenders for April.
Ramirez, 24, started fast and ended up opening a cut to Giuriceo late in the first round with a overhand right and landed strong jabs that opened up the cut.
“I think I made it look too easy,” Ramirez said. “I don’t want to feel arrogant but I really need to step it up in competition. I was just happy I was able to showcase what I’ve been working on. I think I was able to use all my different punches that I’ve been working on with Freddy Roach. Freddy Roach was more than happy with my performance.”
Roach was indeed happy with Ramirez’s performance.
“Jose had a great camp,” he said. “He came here and got the win, which is what it’s all about. I was proud of him.”
Giuriceo, 32, a Youngstown, Ohio, native, is now 20-6-1. He fought future WBC super lightweight champion Viktor Postol in 2015, losing by unanimous decision at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. Roach also trains Postol.
“Jose made it look easy,” Ramirez’s promoter/agent Rick Mirigian said. “Looked incredibly sharp, quick and accurate and showed he is ready for the next level.”
For now, Ramirez will enjoy this latest victory for two weeks and train again.
“I did what I had to do,” he said. “I felt great in there. There is no question I am ready to fight for a world title.”
