Clovis’ Patrick ties Noakes for section-record baseball wins

James Patrick tied Mike Noakes as the winningest baseball coaches in Central Section history Friday night, when Clovis defeated Clovis West 3-1 in a Tri-River Athletic Conference game at Lloyd Merriman Field.
Patrick, 708-242-3 in two years at Memorial and 30 at Clovis, will remain at home to play Clovis East on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
Noakes went 708-261-7 in 26 years at Bullard and six at Central, according to section historian Bob Barnett. He retired after the 2002 season.
Patrick’s record tie came against his oldest son, Golden Eagles coach Kevin Patrick, as the Cougars – ranked 10th in the state by Cal-Hi Sports – improved to 13-2-1 overall and 4-1 in the TRAC.
Patrick’s win No. 706 had come March 21, 2-1 in nine innings, against his youngest son, Clovis North coach Chris Patrick.
On Friday, Cougars senior left-hander Darby Tatum gave up three hits and one run in six innings while improving to 7-1.
The younger brother of The Bee’s 2014 Player of the Year McCarthy Tatum, he arrived with a 0.66 earned-run average.
Blake Sodersten earned the save.
Senior right-hander Nick Falco countered with a four-hitter for Clovis West (8-5-1, 2-3).
Clovis took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the second on singles by Chet Allison and Clayton Alexander, Jay Massey’s opposite-field RBI double to right and Darrien Miller’s RBI groundout.
