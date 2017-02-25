American River upsets Fresno City men in NorCal Regional opener

There will be no return trip to the state tournament for the Fresno City College men’s basketball team.
No. 13-seed American River rallied in the second half to upset No. 4 Fresno City 66-64 in the second round of the Northern California Regional on Saturday.
Fresno City scored the first six points on a pair of 3-pointers by Tyus Milhollin. The Rams later led the Beavers 28-18 with 7:15 remaining in the first half before American River took a 52-50 lead with 11:15 remaining in the second half.
Last season, the Rams advanced to the state final four. This season’s format will have eight teams at the state tournament.
Milhollin led Fresno City (23-7) with 19 points. Richard Reed paced the Beavers (16-10) with 17 points.
COS women advance - No.-2 seed College of the Sequoias rolled past Sacramento City 77-44.
Darci Finnegan led the Giants (26-3) with 13 points. Isabelle Beaven finished with 12 points for the Panthers (14-16).
COS will host No. 10 American River on Wednesday.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
