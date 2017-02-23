Co-MVP Cole Morgan of Fresno City headlines All-CVC basketball teams

Fresno City College guard Cole Morgan was named the Central Valley Conference’s co-Most Valuable Player ahead of the Rams’ run in the Northern California Regional playoffs.
Morgan, a 6-foot-3 sophomore out of Clovis East High, helped lead the Rams to a state-record 16th straight CVC title while averaging 11.3 points per game. He is shooting at a 45 percent clip from the floor and 87.1 percent from the line, with 4.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
Christian Carroll, also a sophomore guard, was the Rams’ other first-teamer. He averages 11.6 points on 46.4 shooting including 39.9 percent (67 of 168) on 3-pointers.
Fresno City (23-6, 12-2 CVC) enters the regional as the fourth seed and will host No. 12 American River (15-10, 8-6 Big 8) at 7 p.m. Saturday.
On the women’s side, Sequoias sophomore forward Idalis Rubalcava was named MVP after leading her team to the conference title. She averaged 14.1 points on 53.2 percent shooting in conference play for the Giants (25-3, 12-0).
COS is the No. 2 seed and will play No. 15 Sacramento City (14-15, 6-8 Big 8) on Saturday.
Runner-up Fresno City (23-8, 10-2) is seeded seventh and will face No. 10 American River (18-10, 9-5 Big 8) at 7 p.m. Friday.
Freshman guards Mikayla Mabie (9.3 ppg, 7.6 assists) and Madissen Harp (9.6 points, 8.4 rebounds) and sophomore guard Heaven Holmes (14.9 points) all made the first team for the Rams.
JUNIOR COLLEGE MEN’S ALL-CENTRAL VALLEY CONFERENCE
Co-Most Valuable Player: Cole Morgan, Fresno City and Deonta Woodard, Merced. Freshman of the Year: Willingham, Merced. Coach of the Year: Bill Russell, Merced
FIRST TEAM
Fresno City: Christian Carroll. Merced: Woodard, Joshua Willingham. Columbia: Lewayne Grant, DeAndre Stallings. West Hills: Troy Arce, Steve Coulanges. Porterville: Malik McCowan. COS: Isaiah Johnson. Reedley: Rakim Murphy
ALL-FRESHMEN
Fresno City: Tyus Millhollin, Tommy Nuno. Reedley: Jeron Bowers. Porterville: McCowan. COS: Johnson, Kentrey Bynum, Austin Armstead. Porterville: Carlos Angel. West Hills: Darius Scott. Cerro Coso: Michael Polman
ALL-DEFENSIVE
Fresno City: Carroll. Merced: Willingham, Jose Gonzalez, Byron Brummel. Columbia: Grant. West Hills: Arce. Porterville: McCowan. COS: Bobby Kazar, Bynum. Bowers
JUNIOR COLLEGE WOMEN’S ALL-CENTRAL VALLEY CONFERENCE
Most Valuable Player: Idalis Rubalcava, COS
FIRST TEAM
Fresno City: Mikayla Mabie, Heaven Holmes, Madissen Harp. COS: Dojahnae Senegal, Alyssa Gonzales, Zharia McCollum. Merced: Salihah Bey. Reedley: Nyla Curtis. Porterville: Denisheun Jackson. West Hills-Lemoore: Tiffany Smith
SECOND TEAM
Fresno City: Julia LoCastro, Taylor Martin, Kory Brooks. COS: Imari Russell, Greissen Leslie. West Hills-Lemoore: Kiesha Loftin. Reedley: Jerrene Richardson. Merced: Samantha James, Samantha Lotulelei. Taft: Brittany Romo
