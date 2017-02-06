And here comes Usain Bolt, passing the baton to … Jenna Prandini?

Yes, that’s Usain Bolt – fastest human alive, possessor of nine Olympic gold medals – passing a relay baton to Clovis’ own Jenna Prandini.
Not something you see every day.
It happened Saturday in Melbourne, Australia. And there’s an outside shot it could happen again before the month is out.
The Jamaican superstar and the former Clovis High and Oregon standout competed for the Bolt All-Stars in a special track and field team competition called Nitro Athletics.
Prandini was a five-time California prep champion for Clovis, an NCAA 100-meter champ for Oregon in 2015 and a 200-meter titlist in the U.S. championships that same year. She was an Olympian at the Rio Games and is a professional sprinter, training in Eugene, Oregon.
She won the women’s 150 at Saturday’s Melbourne meet. The night’s final event was a mixed 4x100 race. Prandini was set to run the third leg. She was supposed to get the baton from a young Australian sprinter, but Bolt jumped in to do the second leg.
The result was preserved on Instagram, courtesy of Prandini. And Nitro has two more meets scheduled in Australia this month.
