Former Dodgers pitching coach, Parlier native ‘Red’ Adams dies

Dwight “Red” Adams, a native of Parlier who served as the Los Angeles Dodgers pitching coach throughout the 1970s, died last week.
He was 95.
Born in Parlier and a graduate of the small community’s high school in 1939, Mr. Adams served an area scout for the Dodgers before he was promoted to be the big-league club’s pitching coach from 1969-1980.
He worked under manager Walter Alston for his first 7 1/2 seasons then Tommy Lasordafor 4 1/2 years.
“He was a real gentleman,” said Tom Sommers, a former Fresno State and Roosevelt High star who was scouted by Mr. Adams and eventually became his friend. “I don’t think he had an enemy.
“He was very humble, really emphasized fundamentals. He knew how to work with people.”
Tom Sommers on Red Adams
Under Mr. Adams’ direction, the Dodgers led the National League in ERA during six of his 12 seasons.
The list of star pitchers on Mr. Adams’ staff included Hall of Famers Don Sutton and Don Drysdale, All-Stars Bill Singer, Tommy John, Andy Messersmith, Rick Rhoden and Bob Welch, and 1979 Rookie of the Year Rick Sutcliffe, who went on to become a Cy Young Award winner and All-Star.
“Red Adams is a standard by which every pitching coach should be measured,” Sutton said during his Cooperstown induction. “No person ever meant more to me in my career than Red Adams, and without him I wouldn’t be standing in Cooperstown today.”
Don Sutton, Tommy John and Rick Sutcliffe are just a few of the Dodgers pitchers whom Red Adams worked with as their pitching coach.
Mr. Adams also played professionally, on the minor league circuit for 19 seasons and eight games in the majors. He won 193 games in his career, including a 21-15 record with a 3.14 ERA in Double-A in 1945.
Over the past few years as Mr. Adams entered his 90s, he dealt with Alzheimer’s disease and moved to Fresno to be closer to family.
On Jan. 19, Mr. Adams passed away. A funeral service was scheduled for Friday.
Bryant-Jon Anteola: (559) 441-6362, @Banteola_TheBee
