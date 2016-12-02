Pro boxer Jose Ramirez of Avenal closes year with knockout victory

Jose Ramirez packed a punch and then some.
The Avenal native and 2012 U.S. Olympian returned to the boxing ring Friday and dominated throughout, winning by technical knockout in the sixth round after a series of body shots on Issouf Kinda to retain the super lighteweight WBC Continental Americas title before 13,700 at the Save Mart Center. Time of the stoppage was 58 seconds.
“Kinda had a tight defense, so I had to be patient,” said Ramirez, who improved to 19-0 with 14 knockouts. “I was able to get in a great body shot into the liver area. The punch went deep, and it felt good to me. It was the right punch to deliver at the right time.”
Kinda (18-4) felt he was in trouble and couldn’t answer Ramirez’s punches in the sixth round.
“He got me with a great punch,” Kinda said as he turned and pointed to his liver area. “That was where he got me.”
It was Ramirez’s third fight in 2016 – two in the central San Joaquin Valley. It was also Ramirez’s second fight at the Save Mart Center where last December he won by unanimous decision over Johnny Garcia.
What is next for Ramirez?
“We will plan 2017 together next week,” Ramirez’s agent/promoter Rick Mirigian said. “I will approach Top Rank and attempt to make it all happen that we come up with more shows to a world title fight.”
Needless to say, Mirigian came away impressed with his fighter.
“He’s always focused,” he said. “Despite being away, he kept his family close and missed his son’s birthday and traveled across the world to spend a month with Manny Pacquiao. He has gone out and concentrated on this fight like a world title.”
▪ Super lightweight: Ashkat Ualikhanov (1-1, 1 KO) won by technical knockout over Carlos Aguilera (11-20). Time of the stoppage in the second round was 1:26.
▪ Super middleweight: Quilisto Madera (5-0) defeated Joe Louie Lopez (8-2) by UD. All three judges scored it 59-53.
▪ Super welterweight: Daniel Valdivia (13-0) picked up a unanimous decision over Aaron Garcia (12-7-1). Two judges scored it 77-71 and the other was 78-70.
▪ Lightweight: Bryan Lua of Madera won his debut by uanimious decision over Manuel Lopez (1-2-1).
▪ Super welterweight: Esquiva Falcao picked up an eight-round unanimous decision over Luis Hernandez.
Anthony Galaviz: 559-441-6042, @agalaviz_TheBee
Comments