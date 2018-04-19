Fresno State’s Castro didn’t defend my free speech. A year later, he’s learned nothing

SHARE COPY LINK In an August 2017 interview with the Collegian, Fresno State's student newspaper, professor Lars Maischak talks about the reaction to a tweet he posted that read, in part, that "Trump must hang." Chueyee Yang The Collegian

In an August 2017 interview with the Collegian, Fresno State's student newspaper, professor Lars Maischak talks about the reaction to a tweet he posted that read, in part, that "Trump must hang." Chueyee Yang The Collegian