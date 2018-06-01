Primary battle between Devin Nunes and Andrew Janz is really about President Trump

Andrew Janz, why are you running for Congress? Democratic Congressional candidate Andrew Janz tells why he has decided to pursue the low-probability of unseating incumbent Devin Nunes in California's 22nd District during a Fresno Bee editorial board meeting. Craig Kohlruss ×

SHARE COPY LINK Democratic Congressional candidate Andrew Janz tells why he has decided to pursue the low-probability of unseating incumbent Devin Nunes in California's 22nd District during a Fresno Bee editorial board meeting. Craig Kohlruss