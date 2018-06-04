Women also commit acts of domestic violence

My twin sister and I, during second-wave feminism, noticed how boys too young to vote were sent to Vietnam: 58,220 boys and men died while feminists taught that gender issues only affected women. Decades later, women, the gender that is the safest, healthiest and best educated, still get most attention for all such issues.
The Bee (May 20) had this headline: “Fresno women are being bruised, beaten - and killed- by partners at a ‘mind-boggling' rate.” My friend, Erin Pizzey, opened the first safe house in England in 1971. She wrote that 62 of the first 100 women were “at least” as violent as the men they left and that male-hating women hijacked the safe house movement to demonize men and raise, as they have, billions of dollars by spreading sexist propaganda against men. For decades, those of us that study “family violence” or who have worked with abused children, are horrified by the abuse by fathers and mothers. Child abuse leads to most adult violence; both genders contribute equally; our prisons are filled with those abused as children. To pretend that only men are violent, and only women victims, won’t stop “family violence” or DV.
Steven DeLuca, Clovis
