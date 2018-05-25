Congressional Republicans are dismantling our democracy

We’re witnessing a total collapse of the norms and procedures designed to preserve the wall between the White House and the DOJ; politics and the law; and most alarming, between a president consciously abusing his power and the FBI tasked with investigating him.
The Constitution mandates that Congress provide checks and balances on the executive. The Republican-led Congress has not only abdicated its responsibility; it’s complicit in the dismantling of these norms and the rule of law itself.
Rep. Devin Nunes led this unprecedented frontal assault forcing the DOJ to provide top-secret evidence from the ongoing criminal investigation of Trump and of the FBI informant for Trump’s lawyers to examine; the equivalent of forcing the police to hand over its evidence and reveal its informant to the subject of their criminal investigation and his lawyer.
It’s blatant obstruction of justice and interference in an ongoing criminal investigation.
Democracy, democratic institutions and criminal investigations can’t protect themselves. Congressional Republicans are trampling over the rule of law. Now us voters are the last line of defense.
Hold Republicans accountable. Vote against Nunes and all Republicans. They’re willfully abetting the dismantling of our democratic institutions, threatening our democracy at its very core.
Linda Taynor, Fresno
