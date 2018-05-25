In this writer’s opinion, Rep. Devin Nunes should resign

Devin Nunes should resign. President Trump’s chief errand boy should leave his post as Representative of California 22. Our history demonstrates several instances of the renegade politics Nunes espouses. I am reminded of a famous line uttered to one Joe McCarthy many decades ago, “Have you no sense of decency, sir?” Nunes’ loyalty to Donald Trump is shameful. I see patients every day that need Mr. Nunes to fight for their health care. Instead Mr. Nunes is attempting to undermine the rule of law in this country. Mr. Nunes would rather serve a carnival con man whose ignorance and corruption surpasses the Harding Administration and Teapot Dome Scandal of the 1920s. Of course, the Nixon administration is our best example of political lies and deceit. I hope many in CA District 22 share my contempt for Mr. Nunes, and show up at the polls in November to kick him out of Washington D.C. Mr. Nunes is the swamp. He epitomizes everything that Americans dislike about our government and its corrupted ways. Mr. Nunes’ assault on the FBI exposes his political motivations to aid and abet the worst political criminal in our nation’s history, Donald Trump. Mr. Nunes, please resign.
Patrick Macmillan, Fresno
