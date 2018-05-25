House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare, speaks on Capitol Hill during a committee hearing on cyber threats in 2015.
Letters to the Editor

Nunes has not accomplished much, including the empty ‘Spygate’ affair

May 25, 2018 10:30 AM

That loud “splat” you recently heard was yet another face plant by Congressman Devin Nunes following the nothing burger “Spygate” expose. Perhaps I’m confused, but I thought members of Congress took an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. I don’t recall an oath to be a sycophant for any particular president. I once resided in Congressman Nunes’ district, but am having difficulty recalling any significant Nunes’ accomplishment. Perhaps I am just getting old and forgetful, but I still have nagging doubts that the citizens have ever gotten their dollar’s worth from Congressman Nunes.

John McCort, Arroyo Grande

