Nunes has not accomplished much, including the empty ‘Spygate’ affair

That loud “splat” you recently heard was yet another face plant by Congressman Devin Nunes following the nothing burger “Spygate” expose. Perhaps I’m confused, but I thought members of Congress took an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution. I don’t recall an oath to be a sycophant for any particular president. I once resided in Congressman Nunes’ district, but am having difficulty recalling any significant Nunes’ accomplishment. Perhaps I am just getting old and forgetful, but I still have nagging doubts that the citizens have ever gotten their dollar’s worth from Congressman Nunes.
John McCort, Arroyo Grande
