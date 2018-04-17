Fresno State equips bold new leaders

While Fresno might be considered the laughing stock of California at times (at least from those I know in the more elite areas), with statistics invoking DUI rates, gang activity and ever-present air pollution, one thing is that is worth mentioning is our higher-educational system here in the Valley.
I write this as a graduating senior from the Department of Communication, housed within the Fresno State College of Arts and Humanities. The faculty in this department (and greater college) are of the highest caliber, and are an absolute powerhouse of research, pedagogy and dedication to the students.
I write this as someone who has benefited from their mentorship, graduating with honors and accepted to graduate programs around the state.
Fresno State, while not perfect, is a university built of many contact points dedicated to student success; empowering students to be leaders, either in the Valley, or elsewhere. Fresno State alumni are working to change the world, thanks to the university and its mission to equip bold new leaders, as many alumni I am privileged to know are. If you are unsure, take a look at recent national rankings, and see for yourself.
Stetler Brown, Clovis
