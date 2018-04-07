No doom, no disaster, no depression. It’s just Doofus again

Every morning of every day, it’s this:
“What did he do now?
What new potential disaster did he set in motion?
Which of the few sane people in the White House did he fire with some idiotic tweet?
What kind of world-wide permanent damage has he set in motion with his magic tweeter?
Which of our few remaining allies did he insult and drive away?
Day after day, it’s the same depressing questions, the same depressing answers, the same dangerously stupid nutcase. How do we survive this without being fearful, without a sense of impending doom for our democracy? It’s hopeless. It’s depressing.
Until one day, a magic word appeared to me out of the blue. A word so perfect, so wonderfully apropos, so funny to hear, so him. DOOFUS! Doofus. Doofus.
“What did Doofus do now?” It’s not dangerous. It’s not threatening. It’s just DOOFUS! It’s hard to be depressed when you’re smiling. Who cares what a doofus says? Who cares what a doofus does? Our country will survive a Doofus.
So in the morning, get up and get your dose of Doofus. Smile, maybe even chuckle, and get on with your day.
Jim Corbo, Fresno
