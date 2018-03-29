Andrew Janz is running against Rep. Devin Nunes in the 22nd Congressional District.
Andrew Janz is running against Rep. Devin Nunes in the 22nd Congressional District. Contributed
Andrew Janz is running against Rep. Devin Nunes in the 22nd Congressional District. Contributed

Letters to the Editor

Janz campaign signs are disappearing. Wonder who’s behind that?

March 29, 2018 12:19 PM

I am volunteering for the Andrew Janz campaign to unseat Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Tulare.

I deliver yard signs to the Janz supporters. We also put a larger sign next to a Nunes sign. They are disappearing from public and private yards. Signs are important. Brian Williams on MSNBC “11th Hour” has even mentioned that the candidate who has the most yard signs wins!

We must be making someone very afraid to go to these underhanded lengths to remove or steal Janz signs. This is typical of conservative Republicans, as they are not fair. I want to believe this is not Nunes's campaign volunteers doing this, but I would not put it past them.

They now have a candidate running against him and they are afraid! If it is someone who has no connection to his campaign, what is he or she afraid of? Nunes hides from his constituencies and his supporters are just as cowardly as he is.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If Nunes is not instructing his campaign and supporters as Janz has about not removing or stealing his opponents’ signs then Nunes himself is responsible for this.

D. Brian Bobbitt, Fresno

  Comments  