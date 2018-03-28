Amend Constitution to outlaw Citizens United

Why do we allow corporations like the NRA to sell automatic weapons to anyone, even children? Why do we permit corporations to fund candidates, like Rep. Devin Nunes, to support that kind of policy? The answer is simple – Citizens United.
Citizens United was passed by the Supreme Court and rules that corporations are people entitled to constitutional rights just as “we the people” and that money is the same as free speech.
“We,The People” of the .United States need to amend the Constitution and firmly establish that money is not free speech and that human beings, not corporations, are people entitled to constitutional rights. If you want to do that, go to movetoamend.org.
Philip Traynor, Fresno
