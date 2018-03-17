Nunes is one of our best fighters

I just finished calling Rory Appleton of The Bee and congratulating him on his report on Rep. Devin Nunes.
I don’t blame Nunes for not having town hall meetings or interviews, for they always turn out negatively.
Why, in almost 30 years with Democrats in office in California (Dianne Feinstein, Barbara Boxer, Jim Costa, Jerry Brown, etc.) our water problems have never gotten solved, although we have voted money for it?. Nunes has been one of our best fighters for it, providing lots of information to us.
Our Republican represenatives have been our only fighters. This governor seems to take all our money and spend it on high-speed rail, the Environmental Protection Agency and climate control. He wants to protect those fishies and turn us into a desert here.
I am very proud of Nunes in Congress, presenting us facts not speculation like Rep. Adam Schiff of California. We have had enough of the Democratic deceit in past years.
Jerrie Cruess, Fresno
