We’re like Germans during WWII, how do we stop our ‘seriously sick’ leader?

After World War II, we cheered the defeat of the most vile world leader that had ever been, and the world went on.
Visitors from Germany came to America as tourists, exchange teachers and scientists. I studied them carefully, wondering how such kind, bright, helpful people could have aided, voted him in, and conscientiously supported their madman. Why didn’t they fight back, scream, refuse to move, save their victimized neighbors, I wondered?
And now I look at my own country, led by a seriously sick leader and I say, “What can I do? How do I stop it?” If we wait for the slow election processes to get rid of this leader, will it be as drastic for the Dreamers, Muslims and political exiles presently here as it was for the Jews and gypsies in the ’40s?’
I cannot hide desperate migrants, upend the Washington sickness. I realize I am like the average past German helplessly suffering shame for the country I love so much. We need to be down on more than one knee; we need to be on both pleading for divine intervention.
Sylvia J. Woodburne, Fresno
