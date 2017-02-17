Always eager to read Victor Davis Hanson

Whenever I read a letter to the editor criticizing Victor Davis Hanson’s commentaries, the writers always attack him and never the content of his writing. Hey, I love criticism and am always eager to read something that’s contrary to my opinion, but let’s keep the criticism on what’s been written, not on the writer.
In Bob Long’s letter (Feb. 15) there is nothing of substance that supports his assertion. His last sentence just questions Mr. Hanson’s credentials. That’s a dead-end approach.
Osmond Bates, Fresno
