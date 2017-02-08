Support Trump’s efforts to protect us

The Editorial Board, on Feb. 5, reviled President Trump for his alleged jingoistic immigration policy. The Bee accused Trump of violating the rule of law by forcing his will upon the American people through executive action.
The president is well within his rights to place a moratorium upon migrants from confirmed outlaw governments, because he is only calling for a 90-day delay in their departure, until they have been properly vetted by the State Department. If they satisfy the state’s scrutiny, they will be granted permission to migrate, according to the Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause.
The Bee was appalled over the president’s prescient determination to prohibit the migration of these petitioners. Of course, the president’s action elicits no small protest from innocents, who hold no malice and plan no evil for this country, but it is necessary and proper to the collective national security.
After all, the nations targeted are affirmed exporters of terror, and the State Department has documented that their unflinching objective is to wreak havoc upon this country and to foil our way of life and the freedoms that we enjoy.
Clearly, let us support the president in this noble pursuit.
Douglas W. Sherfy, Fresno
