Sanders is right, big ag buys big influence

Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks of the corrupting power of big money to our democratic institutions. That includes big money from agribusiness, a very large part of California’s economy.
Yes, people need to eat. But why is it California, part of a very dry region, is deemed an appropriate place to grow food for much of the world, not just for those who live here? Why is it that the West Side’s huge agribusiness enterprises and the politicians who represent them continue to rant for more pumping of an ever-decreasing supply of water while we have millions of acres planted in thirsty crops such as almonds?
It couldn’t possibly be about money from big farms invested in Washington, D.C., and Sacramento. Or could it?
Bernie is right. We desperately need a different breed in Congress. We are not going to get wise policy for agriculture or anything else from those who serve primarily the rich after being elected with big money from the rich. That is why I joined up with a group that seeks candidates who pledge to serve the needs of ordinary people and who have the credentials to prove they mean it. I believe change is possible.
Kathleen Miles, Fresno
Comments