Nunes doesn’t want our concerns, just our votes

I have also written letters to Rep. Devin Nunes with the same reply, so Larry Patten is not the only one. We have no idea how many letters, emails, tweets and social media posts these politicians receive a day, but you can guess they do not read them. In fact, my take is they have underlings read them, and they send the replies, which are form letters, if you get one.
Most of us know the only people who get answers are the big contributors and friends of these representatives, so about the only time we see them is when they run for office.
I am awaiting an answer from Nunes to see if he will fight as hard for our right to keep Social Security and Medicare as he did to get water into our Valley. Chances are I will receive the same answer you got.
Try writing a letter to a senator and find out what their responses will be. The paper sure was pretty!
Chris Theile, Clovis
Comments