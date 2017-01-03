I wrote Devin Nunes about Trump’s conflicts of interest. He ignored me.

I sent an email to my congressional representative, Rep. Devin Nunes, about one of my hopes regarding President-elect Donald Trump. Nunes is my representative in Congress. I expressed concern about Trump creating a blind trust so that our incoming president would reduce his conflict of interests.
Along with being my voice in Congress, Nunes has also helped with the Trump transition team.
I got my reply today:
Dear Larry:
“Thank you for taking the time to contact me. I welcome the opportunity to respond. I appreciate being kept apprised of your concerns. I will be sure to keep your thoughts in mind as the legislative year comes to a close and the new legislative session starts in January. Please continue to follow my work in Congress by visiting my website at . . .”
And that was it. What an embarrassment! Nunes didn’t agree or disagree with my urging of Trump to have a blind trust. Indeed, the person who claims to represent all of us here in the 22nd District ignored one of his constituents. Nunes should be ashamed of this lack of action and lack of respect.
Larry Patten, Fresno
