Fresno: Let’s install pickleball courts

What is pickleball anyway?
This is a common question regarding a sport reporter Mark Potter, called “the fastest-growing sport in America” in a 2014 NBC news article. Since that time, the sport has grown even more popular, attracting players young and old to get out and get active.
A cross between tennis and ping pong, pickleball has people trading in their remote controls for a paddle and a wiffle ball, dinking and drop shooting their way to a healthier lifestyle both physically and socially.
Many cities in California have opted to install permanent pickleball courts, facilitating fun, positive activity for members of their communities. San Joaquin Valley cities like Visalia, Fowler and now Selma have all invested in permanent pickleball courts.
As of right now, 373 residents use the Fresno Area Pickleball Meetup app, and dozens of people set up temporary courts across the city of Fresno each day. It’s time for Fresno to follow our neighbors’ examples and install permanent pickleball courts for local residents and visitors. We have the space; we have the money; why not use it to build something positive for all to enjoy?
Becky Crecelius, Fresno
