Bee recommendations for the Nov. 8 ballot

The Bee is making recommendations to voters on contested political races, state propositions and local measures on the Nov. 8 ballot. This list will grow over the next two weeks. Here are our recommendations and links to the accompanying editorials:
U.S. President: Hillary Clinton
U.S. Senate: Loretta Sanchez
Fresno mayor – Henry R. Perea
Fresno City Council District 6 – Garry Bredefeld
5th Assembly District –Frank Bigelow
21st Assembly District – Adam Gray
26th Assembly District – Devon Mathis
31st Assembly District– Joaquin Arambula
32nd Assembly District – Rudy Salas
Proposition 51 – $9 billion in school construction bonds: NO
Proposition 52 – Protect funding for medical care for the poor: YES
Proposition 53 – Voter approval for infrastructure bonds exceeding $2 billion: NO
Proposition 54 – State legislation must be in print for 72 hours before vote is held: YES
Proposition 55 – Extend tax hikes on high-income earners for 12 years: YES
Proposition 56 – Increase cigarette tax $2 a pack: YES
Proposition 57 – Early prison release for “nonviolent” felons: NO
Proposition 58 – Bilingual education in public schools: YES
Proposition 59 – Advisory vote on Citizens United campaign finance decision: YES
Proposition 60 – Require condoms in pornographic movies: NO
Proposition 61 – Regulate prescription drug prices: NO
Proposition 63 – Gun and ammunition regulation: NO
Proposition 64 – Legalization of recreational marijuana: NO
Proposition 65 – Disposable bag revenue for wildlife: NO
Proposition 67 – Ban single-use carryout plastic bags: YES
