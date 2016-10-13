Election Recommendations

October 13, 2016 11:47 AM

Bee recommendations for the Nov. 8 ballot

By The Editorial Board

The Bee is making recommendations to voters on contested political races, state propositions and local measures on the Nov. 8 ballot. This list will grow over the next two weeks. Here are our recommendations and links to the accompanying editorials:

U.S. President: Hillary Clinton

U.S. Senate: Loretta Sanchez

Fresno mayor – Henry R. Perea

Fresno City Council District 6 – Garry Bredefeld

5th Assembly District –Frank Bigelow

21st Assembly District – Adam Gray

26th Assembly District – Devon Mathis

31st Assembly District– Joaquin Arambula

32nd Assembly District – Rudy Salas

Proposition 51 – $9 billion in school construction bonds: NO

Proposition 52 – Protect funding for medical care for the poor: YES

Proposition 53 – Voter approval for infrastructure bonds exceeding $2 billion: NO

Proposition 54 – State legislation must be in print for 72 hours before vote is held: YES

Proposition 55 – Extend tax hikes on high-income earners for 12 years: YES

Proposition 56 – Increase cigarette tax $2 a pack: YES

Proposition 57 – Early prison release for “nonviolent” felons: NO

Proposition 58 – Bilingual education in public schools: YES

Proposition 59 – Advisory vote on Citizens United campaign finance decision: YES

Proposition 60 – Require condoms in pornographic movies: NO

Proposition 61 – Regulate prescription drug prices: NO

Proposition 63 – Gun and ammunition regulation: NO

Proposition 64 – Legalization of recreational marijuana: NO

Proposition 65 – Disposable bag revenue for wildlife: NO

Proposition 67 – Ban single-use carryout plastic bags: YES

