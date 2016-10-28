The Bee recommends

The Bee is making recommendations to voters on contested political races, state propositions and local measures on the Nov. 8 ballot. Here are our recommendations and links to the accompanying editorials:
U.S. president: Hillary Clinton
U.S. Senate: Loretta Sanchez
House of Representatives
16th District: Jim Costa
21st District: David Valadao
22nd District: Devin Nunes
23rd District: Kevin McCarthy
City of Fresno
Fresno mayor: Henry R. Perea
Fresno City Council District 5: Luis Chavez
Fresno City Council District 6: Garry Bredefeld
Fresno Unified School District
Trustee Area 2: (Roosevelt High): Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas
Trustee Area 4: (Hoover High): Claudia Cázares
State Center Community College District
Trustee Area 2: Eric Payne
Trustee Area 3: John Leal
Trustee Area 6: Deborah Ikeda
California Assembly
5th District: Frank Bigelow
21st District: Adam Gray
23rd District: Jim Patterson
26th District: Devon Mathis
31st District: Joaquin Arambula
32nd District: Rudy Salas
Fresno County Charter amendments
Measure T: Probation Department Accountability Reform – YES
Measure U: Charter Modernization Act – YES
City of Selma
Measure P: Law Enforcement Facility Bonds – YES
Fresno Unified School District
Measure X: School Bond – YES
California ballot propositions
Proposition 51: $9 billion in school construction bonds – NO
Proposition 52: Protect funding for medical care for the poor – YES
Proposition 53: Voter approval for infrastructure bonds exceeding $2 billion – NO
Proposition 54: State legislation must be in print for 72 hours before vote is held – YES
Proposition 55: Extend tax hikes on high-income earners for 12 years – YES
Proposition 56: Increase cigarette tax by $2 a pack – YES
Proposition 57: Early prison release for “nonviolent” felons – NO
Proposition 58: Bilingual education in public schools – YES
Proposition 59: Advisory vote on Citizens United campaign finance decision – YES
Proposition 60: Require condoms in pornographic movies – NO
Proposition 61: Regulate prescription drug prices – NO
Proposition 62: Repeal the death penalty – YES
Proposition 63: Gun and ammunition regulation – NO
Proposition 64: Legalization of recreational marijuana – NO
Proposition 65: Disposable bag revenue for wildlife – NO
Proposition 66: Death penalty reforms – NO
Proposition 67: Ban single-use carryout plastic bags – YES
