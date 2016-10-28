Early voting has begun for the Nov. 8 presidential election.
Editorials

The Bee recommends

By the Editorial Board

October 28, 2016 04:58 PM

The Bee is making recommendations to voters on contested political races, state propositions and local measures on the Nov. 8 ballot. Here are our recommendations and links to the accompanying editorials:

U.S. president: Hillary Clinton

U.S. Senate: Loretta Sanchez

House of Representatives

16th District: Jim Costa

21st District: David Valadao

22nd District: Devin Nunes

23rd District: Kevin McCarthy

City of Fresno

Fresno mayor: Henry R. Perea

Fresno City Council District 5: Luis Chavez

Fresno City Council District 6: Garry Bredefeld

Fresno Unified School District

Trustee Area 2: (Roosevelt High): Elizabeth Jonasson Rosas

Trustee Area 4: (Hoover High): Claudia Cázares

State Center Community College District

Trustee Area 2: Eric Payne

Trustee Area 3: John Leal

Trustee Area 6: Deborah Ikeda

California Assembly

5th District: Frank Bigelow

21st District: Adam Gray

23rd District: Jim Patterson

26th District: Devon Mathis

31st District: Joaquin Arambula

32nd District: Rudy Salas

Fresno County Charter amendments

Measure T: Probation Department Accountability Reform – YES

Measure U: Charter Modernization Act – YES

City of Selma

Measure P: Law Enforcement Facility Bonds – YES

Fresno Unified School District

Measure X: School Bond – YES

California ballot propositions

Proposition 51: $9 billion in school construction bonds – NO

Proposition 52: Protect funding for medical care for the poor – YES

Proposition 53: Voter approval for infrastructure bonds exceeding $2 billion – NO

Proposition 54: State legislation must be in print for 72 hours before vote is held – YES

Proposition 55: Extend tax hikes on high-income earners for 12 years – YES

Proposition 56: Increase cigarette tax by $2 a pack – YES

Proposition 57: Early prison release for “nonviolent” felons – NO

Proposition 58: Bilingual education in public schools – YES

Proposition 59: Advisory vote on Citizens United campaign finance decision – YES

Proposition 60: Require condoms in pornographic movies – NO

Proposition 61: Regulate prescription drug prices – NO

Proposition 62: Repeal the death penalty – YES

Proposition 63: Gun and ammunition regulation – NO

Proposition 64: Legalization of recreational marijuana – NO

Proposition 65: Disposable bag revenue for wildlife – NO

Proposition 66: Death penalty reforms – NO

Proposition 67: Ban single-use carryout plastic bags – YES

